Dirt 5 Gets 14 Minutes of Xbox Series X Gameplay - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Video game outlet GameSpot has posted a 14-minute video showcasing Xbox Series X gameplay footage of the upcoming rally racing game, Dirt 5. The video showcases ice drifting in New York, the Norway Career mode race, and snow racing in the Career mode.

Dirt 5 on the next-generation consoles runs at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second in the Image Quality mode, while the Frame Rate mode runs at a lower resolution and 120 frames per second.

View the gameplay footage below:

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 6, for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles