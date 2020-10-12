The Outer Worlds 2 in Pre-Production, According to Video Game Analyst - News

Publisher Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced last week The Outer Worlds will launch for PC via Steam on October 23.

A sequel to The Outer Worlds might be in pre-production, according to video game industry senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad. He says a new entry in The Outer Worlds is "being explored," however, he adds that this could change.

The Outer Worlds 2 would be published by new Obsidian Entertainment owners Microsoft, which would likely mean it would be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

We do know Obsidian Entertainment is developing first-person RPG, Avowed, for the Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as working on updates for the early access title, Grounded.

Last I heard a new entry in the franchise is being explored, currently in pre-production.



Could change into something else ofc, but this is the current status. https://t.co/OGvfHjycNu — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 11, 2020

