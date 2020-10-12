The Outer Worlds 2 in Pre-Production, According to Video Game Analyst

Publisher Private Division and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced last week The Outer Worlds will launch for PC via Steam on October 23.

A sequel to The Outer Worlds might be in pre-production, according to video game industry senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad. He says a new entry in The Outer Worlds is "being explored," however, he adds that this could change. 

The Outer Worlds 2 would be published by new Obsidian Entertainment owners Microsoft, which would likely mean it would be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and S, and PC. 

We do know Obsidian Entertainment is developing first-person RPG, Avowed, for the Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as working on updates for the early access title, Grounded

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (2 hours ago)

Well it was a hit, so not surprising. MS should keep the sequel exclusive.

EspadaGrim
EspadaGrim (2 hours ago)

They will since they own the IP.

gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

Obsidian is insanely busy these days! Wonder if once the ZeniMax purchase is final, they'll reach out to Obsidian about a New Vegas 2? Or maybe even inXile could work on a Fallout in the isometric form like the first 2 games in the franchise.

Vendrom
Vendrom (2 hours ago)

Hmm if the developers have the rights of the IP then it sounds quite logical, given that the first one got a GOTY nomination

