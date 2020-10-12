New PlayStation Store Launching Later This Month for Web and Mobile - News

Sony is reportedly overhauling many aspects of the PlayStation with the launch of the PlayStation 5 a month away. This includes the PlayStation Trophy system, which was overhauled last week. The Trophy level range increased from 1-100 to 1-999 and a new level calculation structure was introduced.

It also appears Sony will be launching a new PlayStation Store later this month, according to a document Planète Vita posted online. The document states Sony will release a new version of the PlayStation Store for web browsers on October 19 and for mobile devices on October 28.

The document adds that the web and mobile PlayStation Stores will be restricted to just the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP content will no longer be listed. Those who purchased games on those platforms will still have access to them and they will still be available to purchase accessing the PlayStation Store on the PS3 or PS Vita. PS4 Apps, Themes, and Avatars won't be available either.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

