PS5 HD Camera Not Compatible with PSVR on PS5 - News

/ 577 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony is a month away from launch its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, and we are still getting new information on the console. Some good news is it supports the virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR.

While PSVR will work on the PS5, the PS5 HD Camera is not compatible with PSVR. In order to use the PSVR on the PS5 you will need the PS Camera for PS4 and PS camera adapter. The PS camera Adaptor does not require a purchase.

"Yes, PlayStation VR games are included among the thousands of PS4 games that are playable on PS5," said Sony in a PlayStation Blog post. "Please note that playing PS VR games on a PS5 console requires a PS VR headset, DualShock 4 wireless controller or PlayStation Move controller(s), and PS Camera (for PS4), which are sold separately from the PS5 console.

"Also, the PS5 HD Camera is not compatible with PS VR on PS5. You’ll need to use the PS Camera (for PS4), and the PS Camera adaptor (no purchase required), to use PS VR on PS5."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles