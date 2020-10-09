Uppers Launches for PC on October 23, PS4 Version Cancelled for North America and Europe - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced the third-person brawler, Uppers, will launch for PC via Steam on October 21 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition will be available $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99. It includes a 46-track soundtrack and a digital art book.

An XSEED Games representative speaking with Gematsu said the PlayStation 4 version of the game has been cancelled and will no longer release in North America and Europe. "The PlayStation 4 version is no longer in development for North America and Europe," said the representative.

View the PC release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Last Resort Island is a city consumed by desire—for those that live on the island, the greatest amusement is violence. A single person’s strength alone can build great fortune, and earn the admiration of the populace.

With strength, motivation and fire in their eyes, two young men, Ranma and Michiru, arrive at Last Resort Island to begin their quest, their sights aimed for the top—but they aren’t the only ones on Last Resort Island with lofty ambitions.

Uppers tells the story of two men and their journey to the top, using 12 varied fighters and eight support characters – discover their drive, their heartbreaking backgrounds, and fight to be crowned the strongest in Last Resort Island!

Uppers, a beat-em-up brawler originally released as a Japanese PS Vita exclusive, has been fully remastered for the PC. The game puts you in control of up to 13 fighters, including bonus character Daidoji-senpai of the Senran Kagura series. Follow their journey through seven varied Chapters across multiple difficulty levels and a multitude of locations!

Key Features:

Fully Remastered and Multiple Language Support – Experience the game like never before fully remastered in 1080p, 60 frames per second with native support for even higher resolutions and offers full text localization for English, French, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

– Experience the game like never before fully remastered in 1080p, 60 frames per second with native support for even higher resolutions and offers full text localization for English, French, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Varied Character Roster – Control two of thirteen varied fighters each with their own fiery combos and bodacious finishing moves. From Kickboxing to Martial Arts, Kenka and Wrestling, each fighter brings their A-game to the show!

– Control two of thirteen varied fighters each with their own fiery combos and bodacious finishing moves. From Kickboxing to Martial Arts, Kenka and Wrestling, each fighter brings their A-game to the show! Explosive, Action-Packed Combat – Please your streetside fans and charge your VOLTAGE! RISE-UP and augment your combos with even more spectacle and fighting style before unleashing your fury with the Upper Rush – pummeling your opponent with hundreds of attacks before your fans’ very eyes! Perhaps your adoring fans will reward you handsomely by showing you their favorite pair of underwear!

– Please your streetside fans and charge your VOLTAGE! RISE-UP and augment your combos with even more spectacle and fighting style before unleashing your fury with the Upper Rush – pummeling your opponent with hundreds of attacks before your fans’ very eyes! Perhaps your adoring fans will reward you handsomely by showing you their favorite pair of underwear! Crazy Environmental Interactions – Utilize the environment to your advantage, throw cars, throw bicycles, throw motorbikes or choose to slam-dunk your opponent into a manhole or uppercut him into a passing by Helicopter—the possibilities are both ludicrous and crazy!

