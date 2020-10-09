SSD in the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 is More Exciting Than Improved Processor Speed, Says Virtuos - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

The managing director of games at Virtuos Christophe Gandonin an interview with GamingBolt says the most exciting part about the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, is the inclusion of an SSD and not the improved CPU and GPU.

"The next generation of consoles mark a major step forward, but not in the way consumers/gamers are used to," Gandon said. "With previous console generations, the main focus was on increasing the speed of the CPU and the GPU. This time, the jump in processor speed is not all that impressive.

"Instead, developers and gamers alike should be excited about the new SSD hard drive management. In-game assets can be accessed from memory much faster than ever before, which will affect both the way games look and the way games are designed. This will translate into denser worlds and little to no loading times."

Gandonin isn't the first developer to be excited about the SSD's in the next-generation consoles. Many have come have said the SSD will change the way games are developed.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

