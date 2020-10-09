Wasteland 3 Update Improves Loading Times Up to 60% - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer inXile Entertainment have released update 1.1.2 for Wasteland 3.

The biggest change with the update is improved loading times with the PC version loading up to 60 percent faster and the console versions up to 25 percent faster. Testing the PC version reduced loading times fro m38 seconds to 13 seconds.

The update also provides a number of performance and stability improvements for co-operative, quests, and gameplay.

Read the patch notes below:

Highlights

Do you hate long load times? We hate long load times. Our engineers changed how the game loads levels, reducing load times by up to 60% on PC and 25% on console.

As one example, on our PC test hardware a 38 second load time was reduced to 13 seconds.

Fixed an issue where combat could become unresponsive with use of the Chain Ambush Perk for sniper rifles.

Resolved several progression blocking issues in Yuma County Speedway.

Enemies are now much less invisible after use of Precision Strike.

Performance & Stability

Significantly changed how levels load, resulting in up to 60% faster load speeds across the game on PC, and on average 25% faster for consoles.

Note: your hardware, save data, and which level you’re loading into can all impact load times. Your mileage may of course vary.

As part of this change, auto-saves will no longer occur as a part of the level load, and instead happen concurrently. This can lead to situations where you’ve loaded into the next scene but an auto-save is still in-progress. Don’t close the game while the Ranger star is spinning.

Major Prasad will no longer crash your game if you exit while she’s still talking.

Additional stability and performance improvements for consoles that were too technical for the person writing these patch notes to understand and explain easily. It’s good stuff though. All good stuff.

We’ll be continuing to target and resolve specific stability issues as necessary.

Co-op

Players can no longer attack companions that are in the process of being recruited by the other player, in case your partner likes to troll.

Fixed an issue where the Guest client could become unresponsive when talking with Hope Emerson and choosing to side with Del Hackett and her people.

Improved stability while in the Hire Companion screen.

Players can now use the keyboard in the lobby screen to choose game type, options, invite player, and ready up.

Enabled UI Narration in the Direct Connection interface and for multiplayer game messages sent through chat.

Fixed an issue with voice chat text-to-speech and speech-to-text.

[Microsoft Store] Resolved an issue where guests couldn’t rejoin a lobby they’d just left.

Quests & Gameplay

Resolved an issue where quirks could become unselectable during character creation.

Fixed a potential blocker with Medical Marvel not allowing revival without use of a Nitro Spike.

Resolved a rare issue that would block you from speaking to a companion.

The door in Yuma County Speedway leading to Liberty is now unbreakable as intended.

Misc.

Fixed minor graphical issue with the radio.

Some cinematic characters have been given microdermabrasion treatments and now have better looking skin.

Skill levels for recruitable characters now display properly in all cases.

Mission status should no longer display incorrectly after quest completion or updates.

Resolved issue where the spinning Ranger Star would permanently stay on screen after saving the game

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles