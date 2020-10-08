PS5 Value is Obvious When it Comes to Next-Gen Game Prices, Says PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 606 Views
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Naver was asked about the higher prices for multiple games for the next-generation consoles. He says the value for the PlayStation 5 is "obvious" as it delivers a "truly next-generation" experience.
Some confirmed games with higher prices for the next-generation of $69.99 include 2K Games' NBA 2K21, Gearbox Publishing's Godfall, Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Sony's Demon's Souls and Destruction All Stars. Ubisoft is one major publisher that will not be increasing the price of its games this fall.
"It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5," said Ryan. "We’ll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a truly next-generation device experience that will captivate them."
The PlayStation 5 first-party launch lineup includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also be available on the PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.
Thanks, GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
14 Comments
He may well be correct. But, the PR department needs to coach him up next time. You can't talk down to the consumer like that.
He may as well have said "If you question our pricing, it shows that you're an idiot".
- +4
I said MS' weasel words about this was empty BS, and I am happy to say Sony's words here are also empty BS. Most of the games they cite are 3rd party and Sony doesn't set prices there, so how is that even relevant?
NBA is really it's own case, with higher pricing only for new codebase nextgen version, when most 3rd party are just doing cross-gen games at this point. With lastgen compatibility, hopefully people can just buy lastgen version if pricing is their priority more than nextgen features.
Anyways, the answer is mass refusal to buy games at full price. A gamer's strike if you want to call it that. That's not just your personal buying, but if your friend is talking about buying a new game at full price, you need to tell them how that is a stupid move, and tell them how there is awesome older game on sale that they should play instead for now. ALSO, support the used game disc market, which is advantage of console over PC. Whether you buy at launch or wait for discount, buy in disc, and when you don't want to play it, sell it or give it away to somebody else.
- 0
Man that's a terrible answer. "Inflation, development costs increasing, we had to do it eventually. Sorry" How hard is that?! This dude's pr statements seemed to be ripped straight from 2006!
Many developers/publishers are recording billions in profits.
It's not because inflation/development costs that are rising... But shareholder demand for the most part.
- +1
They made players pay to play online saying it's for the players' best interest, and the players swallowed that bull. They created dlc, making the games at released incomplete but still sold at full price, saying it's for players' best interest, and the players swallowed that bull. Now games are sold 80 bucks saying it's for players' best interest, and the players still swallow that bull. Someday they'll make players pay for updates saying it's for players' best interest, and the players will still swallow that bull.
Profits of the gaming industry have been healthier than ever. Unless he's trying to say "it was either this or microtransactions" which Sony has kept far away from, but I doubt it. I'm sure they weren't even close to losing money on software they just wanna see how high they can push it.
I said MS' weasel words about this was empty BS, and I am happy to say Sony's words here are also empty BS. Most of the games they cite are 3rd party and Sony doesn't set prices there, so how is that even relevant? NBA is really it's own case, with higher pricing only for new codebase nextgen version, when most 3rd party are just doing cross-gen games at this point. With lastgen compatibility, hopefully people can just buy lastgen version if pricing is their priority more than nextgen features. Anyways, the answer is mass refusal to buy games at full price. A gamer's strike if you want to call it that. That's not just your personal buying, but if your friend is talking about buying a new game at full price, you need to tell them how that is a stupid move, and tell them how there is awesome older game on sale that they should play instead for now. ALSO, support the used game disc market, which is advantage of console over PC. Whether you buy at launch or wait for discount, buy in disc, and when you don't want to play it, sell it or give it away to somebody else.
I NEVER shop for value. I shop for what I want. And surprisingly, PlayStation has done that for me for the past over twenty years.
Everyone shops for value. You're basically saying if Sony upped their game price to $200, it wouldn't matter to you? What about $500? There's got to be a line where even you would say "yes, I want this, but I can't justify buying it for this price", no?
- +1
Wrong. I buy want i want because I'm not sheep. If I want something and think it's worth it, I'll buy it. If not, I won't. It's that simple. Way to go interjecting your false logic in the attempt to push a false narrative because I'm not afraid to speak truth.
- 0
Well said, Jim Ryan.
Does that mean Sony's won you over as a customer by raising the rrp.
- +2
Mr. Jim Ryan is not wrong. Sony PS5 has value :) $70 for videogames with Sony's level of quality is only inevitable. Bring on the Sony PS5!