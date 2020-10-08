PS5 Value is Obvious When it Comes to Next-Gen Game Prices, Says PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - News

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Naver was asked about the higher prices for multiple games for the next-generation consoles. He says the value for the PlayStation 5 is "obvious" as it delivers a "truly next-generation" experience.

Some confirmed games with higher prices for the next-generation of $69.99 include 2K Games' NBA 2K21, Gearbox Publishing's Godfall, Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Sony's Demon's Souls and Destruction All Stars. Ubisoft is one major publisher that will not be increasing the price of its games this fall.

"It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5," said Ryan. "We’ll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a truly next-generation device experience that will captivate them."

The PlayStation 5 first-party launch lineup includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also be available on the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

Thanks, GamingBolt.

