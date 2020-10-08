15% of US Gamers Pre-Ordered a Next-Gen Console - 72% of Them Chose PS5 and 30% Xbox Series X - News

Market research company VGM performed a study of video game players in the US on the next-generation consoles. Of the 511 respondents from September 23 to 25, only 15 percent of them said they were able to pre-order one of the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

72 percent of the people who were able to pre-order went with the PlayStation 5 with a disc-drive, compared to 30 percent for the Xbox Series X, 10 percent for the PS5 Digital Edition, and eight percent for the Xbox Series S.

29 percent of those in the study said they attempted to pre-order a next-generation console were unsuccessful. Of those 58 percent were trying to pre-order a PS5 with a disc-drive, 40 percent the Xbox Series X, 21 percent the PS5 Digital Edition, and 11 percent the Xbox Series S.

Of the people who pre-ordered a PS5, 52 percent said that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the main reason, followed by God of War: Ragnarok at 42 percent, and Final Fantasy XVI at 32 percent.

For the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, 45 percent said Halo Infinite was the main game that got them to pre-order the console, followed by Fable at 26 percent and the next-gen Forza game at 24 percent.

42 percent of US gamers interested in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S said they wanted to sign up for subscription programs, like Xbox Game Pass. 45 percent of gamers leaning towards PS5 said it was due to the exclusives.

63 percent of respondents also said they did not know Microsoft acquired Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.

