The Magister is a Card Battle Murder Mystery RPG, Launches Early 2021 for Switch and PC - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Nerdook announced the card battle murder mystery RPG, The Magister, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in early 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Magister is a murder mystery card battler RPG. Build and customize your deck to fight in battles, or use “Tactical Diplomacy” to pacify those who stand in your way. Gather clues and discover motives as you investigate the death of your predecessor and unmask the guilty culprit.

Key Features:

Randomly-Generated Murder Mystery – A walkthrough won’t help here! The events, clues, motives, and murderer change with every playthrough. Only YOU can identify the guilty suspect.

– A walkthrough won’t help here! The events, clues, motives, and murderer change with every playthrough. Only YOU can identify the guilty suspect. Tactical Card-Based Encounters – Your combat and negotiation skills are determined by the cards in your deck. Use a vast array of cards, such as “Heartstopper,” “Poison Slash,” “Weak Joke,” and “Long Talk.”

– Your combat and negotiation skills are determined by the cards in your deck. Use a vast array of cards, such as “Heartstopper,” “Poison Slash,” “Weak Joke,” and “Long Talk.” Pacify Enemies for a Peaceful Outcome – Use “Tactical Diplomacy” as an alternative to fighting and calm foes with your conversation cards to reduce their Rage level to 0.

– Use “Tactical Diplomacy” as an alternative to fighting and calm foes with your conversation cards to reduce their Rage level to 0. Choose Your Magister – Different Magisters come with their own specialties and flaws. From cunning alcoholic to intelligent insomniac—every variation defines a different adventure.

– Different Magisters come with their own specialties and flaws. From cunning alcoholic to intelligent insomniac—every variation defines a different adventure. Recruit a Human Ally or Furry Companion – If needed, a Mercenary, Spy, or Sage can be recruited to assist in your investigation. You can also befriend one of the local cats or dogs to fight by your side in battles.

– If needed, a Mercenary, Spy, or Sage can be recruited to assist in your investigation. You can also befriend one of the local cats or dogs to fight by your side in battles. Set in a Captivating Fantasy World – You have 14 days to wander Silverhurst and befriend or intimidate its inhabitants as you race against time to unmask the murderer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles