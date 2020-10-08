Bugsnax Goes Gold, Launches November 12 for PS5, PS4 and PC - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Young Horses announced Bugsnax has gone gold and will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12 for $24.99, Pre-orders on the Epic Games Store includes a 15 percent discount.

View the launch date trailer below:

Developer Young Horses also announced the list of voice actors:

Grumpuses

Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)

Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey (background vocals for David Foster’s live band)

Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (Saitama in One-Punch Man)

One-Punch Man) Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Critical Role)

Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)

Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)

Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Loba in Apex Legends)

Apex Legends) Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)

Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)

Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Star Wars Battlefront)

Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

Bugsnax (Creatures)

Abby Trott (Hunnabee and more)

Michael Schwalbe (Scoopy Banoopy and more)

Cristina Vee (Cheezer and more)

Todd Haberkorn (Shishkabug and more)

Jeannie Tirado (Razzby and more)

Julie Nathanson (Banopper and more)

Robbie Daymond (Buffalocust and more)

Courtenay Taylor (Cheepoof and more)

Here is an overview of the game:

Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!

It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Key Features:

Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait!

Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert’s band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.

🥇The snax are out of the bag.🥇



✨Bugsnax✨will launch November 12th on PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store!🍓🐛 pic.twitter.com/LS3u2nfCNT — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) October 8, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles