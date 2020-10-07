Xbox Cloud Streaming Coming to Console and PC Players in the Future, Says Spencer - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft recently made Xbox Game Pass available for Android users using the xCloud streaming service. Anyone who is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber has access to the service at no additional cost.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was asked on Twitter if cloud streaming would be coming to the consoles and PC. He says it is something they want to do and it is on the list of things the xCloud team is working on. However, it is a feature that won't be coming right away as it is further down the list.

"Yes, we want to do this. It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list," said Spencer. "But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good [Game Pass] feature."

Yes, we want to do this. It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good gamepass feature. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 7, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles