PlayStation Trophy System Changes Coming This Week

Sony Interactive Entertainment product management director Aoki Toshimasa on the PlayStation Blog announced the PlayStation Trophy system is getting overhauled later today in North America, and tomorrow, October 8 in Europe and Japan.

Here is an overview of the changes:

New Trophy Levels

The first thing you’ll notice is the big change to your Trophy level. We’re increasing the Trophy level range from the current “1-100” to “1-999,” so following this update, your Trophy level will automatically be remapped to a new level within this new range based on the Trophies you’ve earned to date. For example, if your current Trophy level is 12, your new level will jump to somewhere in the low 200’s. The exact level will depend on the number and grades of trophies you’ve acquired. There will be no changes to the Trophies already earned or Trophy information, such as unlock requirements.

New Level Calculation Structure

We’ve implemented a new Trophies level calculation system that is more optimized and rewarding. Players will progress quicker through the early levels, and levels will increase more consistently. Platinum trophies will count more toward your level progression, making them even more valuable.

New Trophy Level Icons

With an expanded level range, we’re also updating the trophy level icon on PlayStation 5, as well as PlayStation App at a later date. Currently the Trophies icon is just a single gold star, but we’re adding a few variants:

Bronze: levels 1-299

Silver: levels 300 – 599

Gold: levels 600 – 998

Platinum: level 999

The icons will also have a subtle distinction to visually suggest how close you are to the next level.

Lastly, just for clarity, Trophies that you’ve earned on previous PlayStation systems will come with you to PlayStation 5, just as they have in previous generation transitions. The new Trophy levels will be reflected in all locations that Trophy levels are shown, including past systems, PS App and My PlayStation.

