Wolfenstein, Dishonored and Prey Collections Listed for Xbox Series X and S

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are a little over a month away from officially launching and has been the case for the last couple of generations, publishers and developers like to remaster and rerelease a game from one generation to the next. The next-generation appears to be no different.

The Electronic Software Ratings Board has two new listings for two new Xbox Series X and S collections featuring games from Bethesda Softworks. The two collections are titled Wolfenstein Alt History Collection and Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection.

Wolfenstein Alt History Collection features four first-person shooters: Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection features four games: Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Prey.

These two collections coming to the next-generation consoles from Microsoft make sense as the company last month announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.

Thanks, ResetEra.

