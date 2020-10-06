Wolfenstein, Dishonored and Prey Collections Listed for Xbox Series X and S - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 571 Views
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are a little over a month away from officially launching and has been the case for the last couple of generations, publishers and developers like to remaster and rerelease a game from one generation to the next. The next-generation appears to be no different.
The Electronic Software Ratings Board has two new listings for two new Xbox Series X and S collections featuring games from Bethesda Softworks. The two collections are titled Wolfenstein Alt History Collection and Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection.
Wolfenstein Alt History Collection features four first-person shooters: Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection features four games: Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Prey.
These two collections coming to the next-generation consoles from Microsoft make sense as the company last month announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.
Thanks, ResetEra.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
16 Comments
Looking forward to checking this out on next gen hardware. Gamepass day one! Keep up the amazing work Phil!
I wonder if this is coming to PS5 as well or if the PS5 version got chopped after the MS purchase?
Seems unusually fast to have ports ready. Probably just compilations of BC content. At best maybe these games will be patched somehow to work better on mew hardware. MS claimed they can boost resolutions and even double frame rates.
If these get new achievements and graphical upgrades I could see myself playing them at some point.
As an Xbox fan, I never paid attention to Zenimax games. Now all of a sudden, they look scrumptious and GOTY material to add to my list. Thanks papa Phil! 😊
Dishonored series is really good dude, Prey is really cool too.
- +1
I also recommend The Evil Within games.
- +1
As an Xbox fan, I never paid attention to Zenimax games. Now all of a sudden, they look scrumptious and GOTY material to add to my list. Thanks papa Phil! 😊
Lol, you've been missing out. I've been also been missing out on fallout. I want to give fallout 4 a shot.
- +1
Here we go! The new acquisition is fire. No Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein or Doom for PS5 not to mention the back catalogue.
all of this is back catalogue. There's nothing new here. All of these can be played on PS5 already.
- +2
Yes, because a couple of remasters not coming to PS5 suddenly means no Bethesda games ever for PS5. The last Wolfenstein game was bad, and Elder Scrolls hasn't had a mainline entry in 9 years. Don't count your chickens before they hatch. Doom/Prey/Dishonored should continue to be amazing though.
- -3