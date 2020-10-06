Genshin Impact Tops 17 Million Downloads in 4 Days - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The free-to-play open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, has surpassed 17 million worldwide downloads in just four days on mobile platforms, according to mobile data and analytics company App Annie. The figure will be higher when you include PlayStation 4 and PC numbers.

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad in an interview with IGN said the game grossed $50 million in its first week, with most of the revenue coming from the US, Japan, and China.

"The game had more than 20 million pre-registrations prior to launch, of which more than 5 million were from outside China", explains Ahmad. "This is a huge achievement not just for a Chinese developed game, but for a new original IP too."

"While the distribution and monetization model for Genshin Impact are already accepted in China," Ahmad continues, "the game is popularising AAA free to play and gacha games in the West. [Developer] MiHoYo has worked to ensure that gamers can play the title without needing to pay to progress, while still being able to monetize from those who want to pay and obtain the best characters and equipment earlier."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles