Genshin Impact Tops 17 Million Downloads in 4 Days

The free-to-play open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, has surpassed 17 million worldwide downloads in just four days on mobile platforms, according to mobile data and analytics company App Annie. The figure will be higher when you include PlayStation 4 and PC numbers.
Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad in an interview with IGN said the game grossed $50 million in its first week, with most of the revenue coming from the US, Japan, and China.
"The game had more than 20 million pre-registrations prior to launch, of which more than 5 million were from outside China", explains Ahmad. "This is a huge achievement not just for a Chinese developed game, but for a new original IP too."
"While the distribution and monetization model for Genshin Impact are already accepted in China," Ahmad continues, "the game is popularising AAA free to play and gacha games in the West. [Developer] MiHoYo has worked to ensure that gamers can play the title without needing to pay to progress, while still being able to monetize from those who want to pay and obtain the best characters and equipment earlier."
6 Comments
Honestly, the only major flaw to it is that it is gacha based / setup as a mobile style. If it was an actual $60 release it would be more than worth even in it's current state and dropping the remaining regions as paid add-ons later. My friends and I are having a lot of fun with it for now though.
Meaningless. It's free. Why wouldn't people be willing to try it out?
True, but $50 million is a great first week haul. Equivalent to selling over 800k copies at $60 in the first week. And i'm guessing that weekly revenue will be even higher for the next few weeks. This is going to be a highly successful game. Their lifetime revenue off this will likely easily pass the equivalent of being a 10 million seller, judging by its popularity in its first week.
- +1
Very true. I didn't see the 50 million mentioned. I tend not to read WDA articles, since he kinda phones them in. In that case the game is off to an amazing start!
- 0