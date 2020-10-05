Xbox Series X and PS5 is the Biggest Leap Ever for a Console Generation, According to Gearbox CEO - News

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford in an interview with GameSpot discussed the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, and how they represent the biggest generational leap in console gaming history.

"I think customers will realize how profound of a difference it is to have the throughput capability that these new platforms bring. It's just absolutely unreal," said Pitchford. "The leap there with PS5 and Xbox Series X is the biggest leap I have ever seen in the history of console generations. I'm saying, including the leap from 2D to 3D.

"It's going to change the way we think about every bit of our experiences. However, it's going to be hard to see that in the initial launch titles because a lot of the launch titles are games that were endeavored upon before. Frankly, there are a lot of ports, and games that have already [available] on existing platforms that are being reimagined with these new platforms.

"Still, I am super pumped about what it means for Borderlands 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We’ve expanded that a lot, with the upped resolution and framerate to 4K and 60FPS, and added in four-player split-screen, which is like rendering four copies of the game at once on a single console. It’s fricking cool, man. I’m really excited for gamers that are going to get to experience Borderlands 3 on the next-gen platforms. I think it’s going to be a really big moment."

The first-person looter shooter, Borderlands 3, will be coming to the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. Owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will be able to upgrade for free.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will be able to run single-player in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and add three and four-player split-screen.

Borderlands 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

