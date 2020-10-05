The Witcher Netflix Series Season 2 Images Released - News

/ 469 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The official Twitter account for The Witcher Netflix series has posted two photos of Geralt of Rivia from season two of the series.

The Witcher Netflix series season two entered pre-production at the beginning of 2020, however, coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, filming was put on hold until August 17.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be getting a next-generation edition for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will feature a "range of visual and technical improvements including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content."

View the two images of Geralt of Rivia below:

His emotional shield

can ward off any charmer,

but his trusted sword he’ll wield,

will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles