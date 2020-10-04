Xbox Studio ZeniMax Online Developing New AAA IP Built on a New Game Engine - News

Microsoft last month announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media growing Xbox Game Studios from 15 to 23 studios.

One of the acquires developers includes Zenimax Online Studios. The studio is growing with over 40 open positions on its careers page. The studio is hiring for The Elder Scrolls Online and multiple unannounced projects.

One of the unannounced projects is a new AAA game based on a new IP using a brand new game engine. The studio is looking for people who have "experience developing open-world games."

Lead graphics engineer at ZeniMax Online Studios Alex Tardif via Twitter says it has "been so much fun creating a brand new engine" and is "fortunate to be at this studio while we invest heavily in our own technology."

Not much to say about this yet, but it's been so much fun creating a brand new engine. With how rare this kind of thing is nowadays, I feel fortunate to be at this studio while we invest heavily in our own technology. https://t.co/hDrEjc3Z97 — Alex Tardif (@longbool) October 3, 2020

Zenimax Online, an Xbox studio, is in pre-production on a new AAA game.



- new IP

- "Experience developing open world games"

- new game engine

- Elder Scrolls Online will keep receiving active support



The studio is on a massive hiring spree.



Careers: https://t.co/yfYurgie59 — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 4, 2020

