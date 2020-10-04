Minecraft Dungeons Adds Cross-Play in November, Howling Peaks DLC Launches in December - News

Publisher Microsoft and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven announced Minecraft Dungeons will be getting cross-play support between the Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in November.

Up to now, the developers have released two paid DLC for the game, Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter, and now the game will be getting a third paid DLC. The Howling Peaks DLC and a new Season Pass will be releasing this December.

The Howling Peaks DLC adds new levels, new mobs, new gear, "the power of the wind itself," and a new boss called The Tempest Golem. A free update will be adding a new difficulty, Apocalypse Plus. This adds 20 new difficulties after Apocalypse VII, increases the characters’ power ceiling, and adds new enchantments and items.

The developers even teased new content that will be coming in 2021. Showcased are new levels set in volcanoes and even underwater.

