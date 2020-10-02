Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 Starts October 8 - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 2 will start on Thursday, October 8.

Season 2 "will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights, and pugilistic paladins." There will also be new costumes, emotes, and more.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

BEAN SPILLING POST



Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!



🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥



Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles