Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Overview Trailer Released

Publisher Nintendo and developer Velan Studios have released an overview trailer Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, as well as a developer interview.

View the overview trailer below:

View the developer interview below:

Read the latest information on the game below:

What is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit?

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a new Mario Kart experience for both series veterans and newcomers alike, launching for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on October 16. Created in partnership by Nintendo and Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit uses AR technology to bridge the gap between the virtual world of Mario Kart and the real world of your home, bringing Mushroom Kingdom motorsports to life with a combination of on-screen gameplay and physical kart racing.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit includes one kart—with either Mario or Luigi in the driving seat, depending on the set you choose—plus four gates, two arrow signboards that can be used to enhance courses and a USB charging cable for the kart. The software comes in the form of a free download from Nintendo eShop, which, once downloaded, syncs up with the physical kart hardware.

Set up for the game involves placing the four gates around your living space, then driving through each of them in turn to create a course layout. Creativity is key, since many different course shapes can be designed, from simple and classic to more complex layouts, full of twists and turns. An area of roughly 12-inches-by-10-inches is recommended for the best gameplay experience, but beyond that, most living spaces can be transformed into a unique Mario Kart experience, with numerous course combinations possible. Once the course has been set up, it’s time to race!

Grand Prix

The main mode of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is Grand Prix, which lets you face off against the Koopalings across eight Grand Prix cups, featuring 24 different races in total. In every race, familiar Mario Kart elements in the game affect the physical kart itself, bringing the frenetic fun of Mario Kart into a whole new dimension. Grabbing a Mushroom in-game gives the physical kart a speed boost, whereas getting hit by a Red Shell will stop the kart in its tracks. A range of well-known items from the Mario Kart series are present, including slippery Bananas, ink-spilling Bloopers and even Bullet Bills that enable the kart to surge around the course at high speed, steering itself.

Different environmental themes, such as underwater, volcanic and retro, spice things up further by introducing a variety of in-game hazards and features – all of which affect the kart in real life. Collecting coins in-game will also unlock customization options, allowing players to spruce up their on-screen look with different costumes and kart types. Similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there’s also a steering assist option to help the kart stay on the track and allow younger or less experienced players to join in on the fun.

Other Modes:

In addition to Grand Prix mode, there are various other ways to play Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:

Custom Race – This mode gives players even more room for creativity, designing not just the physical layout of the course, but also the ability to add hazards, items and more to bring truly unique creations to life.

– This mode gives players even more room for creativity, designing not just the physical layout of the course, but also the ability to add hazards, items and more to bring truly unique creations to life. Time Trials – Players create a course and then race to set the fastest time possible—competing either against their own personal best, or handing the controller to another player for an exciting Time Trials head-to-head that requires only one Nintendo Switch system and one Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game.

– Players create a course and then race to set the fastest time possible—competing either against their own personal best, or handing the controller to another player for an exciting Time Trials head-to-head that requires only one Nintendo Switch system and one Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game. Mirror Mode – For those who fancy an extra challenge, this mode allows all of the Grand Prix cups to be played in mirror image, with right turns becoming left and the familiar becoming unfamiliar.

With multiple Nintendo Switch systems and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit games, up to four players can race against each other in either Grand Prix or Custom Race modes. With so many different ways to play, and the ability to use furniture, toys and other household objects to create unique home racecourses every time, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit offers a world of possibilities for imaginative racers of all ages and experience levels.

Here is an overview of the game:

Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite** system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.

Control a real-life Mario Kart with Nintendo Switch and watch it come to life in the game! – Race a real-world Mario Kart through your home! Use the Nintendo Switch™ system to control your kart and watch as it reacts to what’s happening in the game as you boost and drift to victory. Your in-home course comes to life on-screen with a view from right behind the driver’s seat.

– Race a real-world Mario Kart through your home! Use the Nintendo Switch™ system to control your kart and watch as it reacts to what’s happening in the game as you boost and drift to victory. Your in-home course comes to life on-screen with a view from right behind the driver’s seat. Turn your home into a Mario Kart course of your design – Place gates and customize courses* in the real world, then see them come alive with different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants. Use objects from around the house to customize your courses and add challenge, then watch the game transform your home into the Mario Kart world.

– Place gates and customize courses* in the real world, then see them come alive with different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants. Use objects from around the house to customize your courses and add challenge, then watch the game transform your home into the Mario Kart world. Zoom around the house with up to three friends – Bring along some friends to race around your custom course in Custom Race or Grand Prix! Just make sure each player has their own Nintendo Switch system, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game and a Mario kart or Luigi kart.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 16 in a Mario Set or Luigi Set for $99.99.

