Xbox Series X Internal SSD Has 802 GB of Usable Space

Video games have been growing in size every generation with some games now topping 100 GB. The next-generation consoles will be filling up fairly quickly depending on the number of larger games users install.

The Xbox Series X comes with the largest SSD with 1 TB, however, IGN in their testing of the Xbox Series X says it comes with 802 GB of usable space. The other 200 GB is used up by the OS and system files.

Microsoft in partnership with Seagate will have 1 TB expansion cards available for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. They are pricey at $219.99. During testing IGN says the expansion cards add around 920 GB of usable storage.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will support the use of USB 3.1 hard drive for storage. Transferring your games between the SSD and hard drive is fairly fast with most games taking under 10 minutes.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825 GB SSD and the Xbox Series S a 512 GB SSD.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

