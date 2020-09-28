Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Title Update 5 Adds new Monsters and More - News

Capcom has released a new trailer for Title Update 5 for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion. Itis the last free Title Update for the expansion and will launch on September 30 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

Title Update 5 adds new monsters Fatalis and Arch-tempered Velkhana, a new Clutch Clow Boost action, and more.

View the trailer below:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

