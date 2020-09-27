'What Microsoft Owns, Sony Cannot Get,' Says Bethesda Founder on Acquisition - News

Microsoft last week announced it has acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Xbox Game Studios will grow from 15 to 23 studios.

Bethesda founder Christopher Weaver, who left the company in 2002, in an interview with Inverse discussed the blockbuster acquisition.

"I do not think it is any accident that this announcement occurred so close to Sony’s PS5 announcement," Weaver about Sony unveiling the launch date and price of the PS5.

"There are only a limited number of proven creators of AAA. What Microsoft owns, Sony cannot get. There are many economies of scale that consolidation between the right partners has the capacity to provide, but the ultimate test will be evidenced by the quality of products produced over time."

Weaver was asked what the acquisition means for games that are currently in development like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI and he said Microsoft respects Bethesda's history and their ability to produce AAA games.

"My understanding is that Microsoft respects Bethesda’s 34 years of proven ability to produce quality software and has promised to let Bethesda be Bethesda," said Weaver. "Nevertheless, I have yet to meet an executive who does not want to accelerate the sale of a potential product. The trick is to keep those administrators at bay until a product is truly ready for prime time. Bethesda has been producing commercial software for a very long time. I have to believe Microsoft execs will be responsive to Bethesda's input."

The list of developers under the ZeniMax umbrella now part of Xbox Game Studios includes Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10.

