'What Microsoft Owns, Sony Cannot Get,' Says Bethesda Founder on Acquisition
Microsoft last week announced it has acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Xbox Game Studios will grow from 15 to 23 studios.
Bethesda founder Christopher Weaver, who left the company in 2002, in an interview with Inverse discussed the blockbuster acquisition.
"I do not think it is any accident that this announcement occurred so close to Sony’s PS5 announcement," Weaver about Sony unveiling the launch date and price of the PS5.
"There are only a limited number of proven creators of AAA. What Microsoft owns, Sony cannot get. There are many economies of scale that consolidation between the right partners has the capacity to provide, but the ultimate test will be evidenced by the quality of products produced over time."
Weaver was asked what the acquisition means for games that are currently in development like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI and he said Microsoft respects Bethesda's history and their ability to produce AAA games.
"My understanding is that Microsoft respects Bethesda’s 34 years of proven ability to produce quality software and has promised to let Bethesda be Bethesda," said Weaver. "Nevertheless, I have yet to meet an executive who does not want to accelerate the sale of a potential product. The trick is to keep those administrators at bay until a product is truly ready for prime time. Bethesda has been producing commercial software for a very long time. I have to believe Microsoft execs will be responsive to Bethesda's input."
The list of developers under the ZeniMax umbrella now part of Xbox Game Studios includes Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10.
Surprise surprise. Microsoft buys Bethesda, and the majority of you are pissed off. Meanwhile, if it were Sony who acquired Bethesda, you guys would have nothing but praise. You would be championing Sony as "marketing geniuses" while suggesting that it's time for Microsoft to put the Xbox brand to sleep and leave the gaming industry forever.
As much as that makes sense, I doubt they will pass up the chance of another Skyrim re-release for the PS5.
Well, MS themselves said it is going to be "case-by-case" about Bethesda games being on other consoles. So let's not claim to know something that we don't.
Well, there goes your competition right there. The Xbox acolytes have preached a hypocritical message of competition all this time. I've mentioned on this site in the past that the dichotomy here is that the competition the acolytes preach is anti-competitive. And I've also mentioned that I've never had a problem with the Xbox line itself. It just would have been better for companies such as Samsung or IBM to be behind it instead of a company who financially muscles its way through instead of providing a product that the people actually want. The end starts now. And I'm not afraid to call it. It's not about the creative medium of gaming anymore. It's about the status of financial domination with the sheep in tow.
Depends what Microsoft will do next. If they want to make game pass the Netflix of gaming, playstation and steam are definitely in the way. It wouldn't surprise me if within ten years games a lot of games are exclusive to Game pass. Microsoft gaming divisiib isn't big enough to pull that of yet. But surely they will make more of these kind of aquisitions to make it so. They will definitely consider Playstation a hinderance and either buy them or force them to become a small Nintendo. By making many former big third party games exclusive to Xbox/PC and later trough game pass. My money is on EA next mainly or Fifa.
Next up Sega
Sega is owned by a parent Company so it would be extremely complicated for MS to buy them out, Capcom would actually be more likely because their staff size is in the same range as Zenimax and MS could jut buy them and make them a subsidiary like Zenimax.
MS could buy Sega Sammy completely, then split Sega from Sammy, and sell off Sammy to someone else.
Or they could make a deal with Sega Sammy to split Sega, with MS getting the Sega IP's and studios, with Sammy keeping their pachinko business as well as getting the rights to continue making Sega branded pachinko machines.
Why so they can own their ips? Sega can't be trusted with them. Microsoft knows that Sega lost all its muscle.
