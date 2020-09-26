Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Announced for Netflix - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

The official Netflix Portugal Twitter account has shared a trailer for a new CG movie based on Capcom's Resident Evil video game series. The Netflix movie is titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

View the trailer in the tweet below:

The next game in the Resident Evil series is Resident Evil Village. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles