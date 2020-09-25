Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Update Launches September 30 - News

Nintendo announced the fall update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch on September 30. The update adds Halloween costumes, character customization options, do-it-yourself projects, and festivities.

The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition bundle was also announced. It will be available at participating retailers for $299.99.

Here is an overview of the fall update:

Growing Pumpkins – Deck out your home and island for all your awesome autumnal occasions by first purchasing pumpkin starts in-game from Leif year-round or from Nook’s Cranny during October. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects.

– Deck out your home and island for all your awesome autumnal occasions by first purchasing pumpkin starts in-game from Leif year-round or from Nook’s Cranny during October. Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects. Prepare for Halloween – Pumpkins are just the beginning of the Halloween-themed festivities coming to your island. With the big day just around the corner, you can start stocking up on candy early. Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even procure body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. You’ll also be able to learn Halloween DIY projects from your fellow residents. On Halloween night, your neighbors will be getting in the holiday spirit with costumes of their own.

– Pumpkins are just the beginning of the Halloween-themed festivities coming to your island. With the big day just around the corner, you can start stocking up on candy early. Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage’s dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even procure body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. You’ll also be able to learn Halloween DIY projects from your fellow residents. On Halloween night, your neighbors will be getting in the holiday spirit with costumes of their own. Halloween Night Celebrations – When Halloween night arrives on October 31, after 5:00 p.m., neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear.

– When Halloween night arrives on October 31, after 5:00 p.m., neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear. Revisiting Dreams – The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced this summer. Now, you’ll be able to easily revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit some of your favorite islands.***

– The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced this summer. Now, you’ll be able to easily revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit some of your favorite islands.*** NookLink App Update – The NookLink Service in the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app is also receiving an update in early October. With the update, you’ll be able to use your smart device to perform Reactions in the game.**** How about trying it out for this occasion to let your island visitors know exactly how you feel about their mischievous tricks and treats?

