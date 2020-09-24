Xbox Series X and S Pre-Orders Quickly Sell Out in Japan - News

Microsoft opened up pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on Tuesday, September 22 in most countries worldwide. However, they waited to open up pre-orders in Japan until after the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online showcase, which was held on September 24 at 21:00 JST.

Pre-orders officially opened up at midnight Japan time and it quickly sold out at many retailers. The Xbox Series X sold out on Amazon Japan within 20 minutes, while the Xbox Series S sold out an hour later.

Japanese retailers Yodobashi, Softmap, BicCamera all sold out of their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders within a few hours. The Microsoft Store in Japan has also sold out.

This could be a decent sign for the two next-generation Xbox consoles, however, we don't know how much stock was provided to any of the retailers.

The Xbox brand has struggled to find success in Japan. The original Xbox sold a little over half a million units in Japan, while the Xbox 360 performed a bit better with over 1.6 million units sold. The Xbox One has performed even worse with just a little over 100,000 units sold.

Earlier today, Microsoft did cut the price of the Xbox Series S in Japan by 3,000 yen to 29,980 yen (~$312 USD). The price of the Xbox Series X has remained unchanged at 49,980 yen (~$519 USD).

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.

