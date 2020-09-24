Amazon Announces Cloud Gaming Service Luna - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,028 Views
Amazon today announced a new cloud gaming service called Luna. The launch date for the service is not yet set, however, it will be available on PC, Mac, Fire TC, and iPhone and iPad via web apps. It will come to Android sometime after launch.
Luna will be available for an "introductory price" of $5.99 per month during early access, which gives subscribers access to play Luna+ channel games on two devices at the same time. It also offers 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for select titles.
More than 100 games will be available on the Luna+ channel, and confirmed launch titles include Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, GRID, Abzu, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. More titles will be added over time.
Amazon has partnered with Ubisoft for its own "gaming channel." It will give subscribers "access to new titles when the channel launches like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising the same day they release. This is the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favorite publishers and genres."
The cloud gaming service will also feature Twitch integration where "players will see Twitch streams for games in the service, and from Twitch, they’ll be able to instantly start playing Luna games."
Amazon has also announced the Alexa-enabled Luna Controller, which will be priced at $49.99 during early access.
"Luna Controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game, featuring a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes un-interrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming," says Amazin. "In fact, our testing showed a reduction in roundtrip latency when playing Luna Controller with Cloud Direct vs. Luna Controller via Bluetooth, with reductions of between 17 to 30 milliseconds among PC, Fire TV, and Mac. Because the Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, players can easily switch between screens — such as Fire TV to mobile phone — without additional pairing or configuration changes."
Early Access to Amazon Luna is currently available exclusively by invitation.
Thanks, The Verge.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
29 Comments
This is WAY better than Stadia offering...
You need to buy games on Stadia to own them (except the few coming with Pro), it is not free... You buy a full priced game and then you are locked on playing it whenever you have a good internet connection only. This is the main reason why Stadia is not getting off and will not if they do not change that.
Amazon goes the GamePass way
- +6
Would be fap worthy if they include it with Prime
I think that's their plan. Have prime be an all in one neat and tidy package deal.
- +2
People are thinking the introdutory price will be the official price...
R.I.P Stadia. Luna and Xcloud blow this right out of the water in terms of what they offer.
R.I.P Stadia. Luna and Xcloud blow this right out of the water in terms of what they offer.
Much better then Stadia especially with that monthly price. Finally Xcloud has a worthy opponent but thankfully Amazon doesn't have the 1st party that Xbox has which will ultimately be the downfall.
- +1
Sure they can, but they starting from scratch by comparison.
- +1
- -1
Well, given how abysmal Microsoft's first party output has been for almost ten years, they aren't starting out much further ahead than Amazon.
- -1
@SanAndreasX All those Bethesda IP's are now 1st party and are Xcloud Exclusive so explain to me what do Google and Amazon have huh?
- +1
Just don't make the same mistakes Google did Amazon.
can you poit which are such mistakes? As far as I know. Stadia is free. i don't need any sub to play a game I buy on it.
More games at launch than Stadia has... and you get them all for $5.99 a month.
WTF are talking about? Stadia is free. When I buy a game on Stadia, I can straight play it regardless I am a pro subscriber or not.
Also this is an early access price, which will increase at some point, just like geforce now.
- +1
I'm saying there are less than 100 games available for purchase on Stadia. I am very well aware of it's business model.
- +3
I wonder how many competitors this market is able to create. It seems everyone wants to have a piece of it.
Nice controller! Looks a lot like the Switch Pro Controller, which is a damn good thing! Sadly doesn't look like this thing has HD rumble or any bells or whistles though.
Are there channels (like the Ubisoft Channel) gonna cost more money? I assume so, otherwise sign me the fuck up right now at $5.99 per month.
The gaming channels is interesting. If ubisoft "the same day they release." Then i assume the other channels will also get that. Also Amazon gives away a Twitch prime every month. Combine that with "gaming channels" and that means amazon prime could in theory get you access to to games day of.
Is this the beginning of the end of console gaming?
I think it's the end for both digital and disk based gaming, if you ask me. Between this and gamepass, gaming is looking to evolve into pure always online rental gaming.
- +1