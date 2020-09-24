Amazon Announces Cloud Gaming Service Luna - News

Amazon today announced a new cloud gaming service called Luna. The launch date for the service is not yet set, however, it will be available on PC, Mac, Fire TC, and iPhone and iPad via web apps. It will come to Android sometime after launch.

Luna will be available for an "introductory price" of $5.99 per month during early access, which gives subscribers access to play Luna+ channel games on two devices at the same time. It also offers 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for select titles.

More than 100 games will be available on the Luna+ channel, and confirmed launch titles include Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, GRID, Abzu, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. More titles will be added over time.

Amazon has partnered with Ubisoft for its own "gaming channel." It will give subscribers "access to new titles when the channel launches like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising the same day they release. This is the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favorite publishers and genres."

The cloud gaming service will also feature Twitch integration where "players will see Twitch streams for games in the service, and from Twitch, they’ll be able to instantly start playing Luna games."

Amazon has also announced the Alexa-enabled Luna Controller, which will be priced at $49.99 during early access.

"Luna Controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game, featuring a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes un-interrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming," says Amazin. "In fact, our testing showed a reduction in roundtrip latency when playing Luna Controller with Cloud Direct vs. Luna Controller via Bluetooth, with reductions of between 17 to 30 milliseconds among PC, Fire TV, and Mac. Because the Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, players can easily switch between screens — such as Fire TV to mobile phone — without additional pairing or configuration changes."

Early Access to Amazon Luna is currently available exclusively by invitation.

