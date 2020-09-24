NieR Re[in]carnation Headed West for iOS and Android - News

Square Enix announced NieR Re[in]carnation will be getting a release for iOS and Android in North America and Europe. The game previously only confirmed for Japan.

The game is published by Square Enix and developed by Applibot. Yosuke Saito is producing the game and Yoko Taro is directing it. The characters are being designed by CyDesignation.

View the latest trailer below:

Square Enix announced a North American and European release for #NieRReincarnation at #TGS2020.

To commemorate the occasion, we've opened our official social media accounts!



We'll keep you updated with details about the game, so stay tuned!#NieRReinEN #NieR pic.twitter.com/IOxBVW7dIQ — NieR Re［in］carnation EN (@NieRReinEN) September 24, 2020

