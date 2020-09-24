NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Launches in April for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Toylogic announced the updated version of NieR Replicant - NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… - will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23.

The game will be available in a standard edition and a $159.99 White Snow Edition on the Square Enix Store. it includes the following content:

“Lunar Tear” Collector’s Box

Steelbook® Case – A metal case featuring stunning artwork by Illustrator KODA KAZUMA.

Pin Badge Set – Grimoire Weiss, Grimoire Noir, and Grimoire Rubrum pins presented in a specialized display case. Exclusive to the White Snow Edition.

Script Set – A set of seven books including the content of the spoken script of the game, exclusive to the White Snow Edition. Packaged in a special hard case, featuring unique cover art by character designer Akihiko Yoshida. Available in English only.

Soundtrack CD Set – A two-disc collection – one disc featuring tracks from NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… specifically edited for this set, and a second disc featuring special arrangements, overseen by Keiichi Okabe, of select tracks that are exclusive to the White Snow Edition. The set is presented in a premium Grimoire Weiss-inspired package.

View the TGS 2020 Online trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is an updated version of NieR Replicant, previously only released in Japan.

Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR: Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the “Sealed verses.”

Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother.

The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, Yoko Taro (Drakengard / NieR: Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (Tekken / Drakengard / NieR: Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (Dragon Quest X / NieR: Automata).

Story

In a distant, distant future, humanity is on the brink of extinction.

A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threaten the world.

A young kindhearted boy makes a promise to his little sister.

A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity…

Key Features:

Uncover the truth behind the world of NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale.

NieR and prepare to question everything in this dark, twisting tale. Journey alongside an unlikely group of allies through a ruined world, plagued by sickness and monstrous horrors.

A mesmerizing iconic soundtrack, newly recorded by NieR: Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe.

NieR: Automata composer, Keiichi Okabe. Fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.

Customize your character’s magic, skills, and weapons with the power of Words.

