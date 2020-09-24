Nioh 2 Darkness in the Capital Expansion Launches October 15 - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the Nioh 2 Darkness in the Capital expansion will launch on October 15 for the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Darkness in the Capital features new storylines, overwhelmingly powerful new bosses, tricky new Yokai, new Guardian Spirits, skills, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic and Soul Cores. And to top it all off, this new chapter will present electrifying new armor sets and a weapon that fans of hand-to-hand combat will surely relish.

Now I’d hate to leave you guys completely in the dark on this upcoming DLC expansion. So, let me throw out some clues and story details to give you a taste of what’s on the horizon for this next installment.

In order to unravel the mysteries surrounding the history of the Sohayamaru, our protagonist ventures to Kyoto City and discovers a shrine furnished with an old worn-out box. Upon inspection, the Sohayamaru once again shines brilliantly and the protagonist is whisked away to the middle of the Heian Period, landing in an ancient version of the capital.

Contrary to its name “Heian Palace,” which means peace and tranquility, ancient Kyoto was terrorized by countless Yokai during this time period. However, there existed many heroes who were brave enough to oppose these demons. Among them were the most preeminent demon slayer and the strongest sorcerer in history, along with their subordinates and colleagues fighting at their side.

Our protagonist joins forces with these famous heroes in order to quell the unrest and destruction caused by the Yokai hordes, while learning more about the connections between an even more distant past and the present time period from which they came.

