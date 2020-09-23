Death Come True Delayed for PS4 To an Unannounced Date - News

Publisher Izanagi Games and developer Too Kyo Games have delayed Death Come True for the PlayStation 4 from October 15 to an unannounced date.

"Due to an issue flagged up requiring a fix after passing the SIE QA test, we are postponing the release," said the official Twitter account for the game in a tweet. "We offer our heartfelt apologies to everyone. We will provide an update when a new release date is confirmed."

Death Come True is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Update: Death Come True PS4 version (planned release 10/15)



