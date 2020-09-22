Naughty Dog Renames The Last of Us Outbreak Day Due to COVID-19 - News

After seven years Naughty Dog has decided to rename the annual The Last of Us-themed Outbreak Day to just The Last of Us Day. This is due to the ongoing challenges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Last of Us Day will take place on September 26.

"For the last 7 years, September 26 has been our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible passion of the Last of Us community," Naughty Dog said via Twitter. "However, as we thought about the events of the last year and the challenges we all continue to face with COVID-19, we didn't feel right continuing on under the 'Outbreak Day' banner. While the name and date are rooted in the fiction of the game, September 26 means so much more than lore. It's about showing our appreciation for our fans.

"That's why, this Saturday and moving forward, September 26 will be known as The Last of Us Day--a name that not only acknowledges the world around us, but also reflects the growth of the community as we welcome millions of new players with the release of The Last of Us Part II. We have a lot of exciting things plans and we can't wait to share them with you in just a few days!"

The Last of Us Part II launched for the PlayStation 4 on June 19. The game sold over four million units in just three days and is the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever.

