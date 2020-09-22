Naughty Dog Renames The Last of Us Outbreak Day Due to COVID-19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,387 Views
After seven years Naughty Dog has decided to rename the annual The Last of Us-themed Outbreak Day to just The Last of Us Day. This is due to the ongoing challenges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Last of Us Day will take place on September 26.
"For the last 7 years, September 26 has been our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible passion of the Last of Us community," Naughty Dog said via Twitter. "However, as we thought about the events of the last year and the challenges we all continue to face with COVID-19, we didn't feel right continuing on under the 'Outbreak Day' banner. While the name and date are rooted in the fiction of the game, September 26 means so much more than lore. It's about showing our appreciation for our fans.
"That's why, this Saturday and moving forward, September 26 will be known as The Last of Us Day--a name that not only acknowledges the world around us, but also reflects the growth of the community as we welcome millions of new players with the release of The Last of Us Part II. We have a lot of exciting things plans and we can't wait to share them with you in just a few days!"
The Last of Us Part II launched for the PlayStation 4 on June 19. The game sold over four million units in just three days and is the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever.
#TheLastofUsDay pic.twitter.com/dEycyibZw4— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 22, 2020
20 Comments
if they have an update about faction 2.0 then tlou2 legs be coming back
I don't think this was necessary. I don't see how you could take offence to the name unless you really tried.
Some people really try to take offence to anything and everything.
Sure, it's gonna change everything.....
2M people less dead by COVID was achieved by the name change =p
Again as I say changing the words doesn`t change the intent and mean, so pointless change.
Comments below voting threshold
Dear God, We haven't spoken in a while, I ain't been ghosting ya I've just been pre occupied with the plague, the looming financial catastrophe, the riots and growing racial divde, the breakdown of law and order, the global politcal instability and the super powers putting up their fists while kicking each other under the table, the little signs of stress on a failing civilization as seen in history oh and ya know, the absolute state of what the next five to ten years is gonna play out like. Well, I know you couldn't intervene in any of that and you obviously can't snap your fingers and make the next decade a secure and bountiful one but, lord, could you please make these people shut up and drop their nonsense for a bit until we come around to golden age again or something close to it and help make it all barable. Your best and one true believer, John.
Naughty Dog just leave all the SJW crap out your next installment please. But respect for Naughty Dog for replacing their banner name.
Pardon my ignorance, what was the SJW crap?
I heard many people angry because they kicked out Amy Hennig who wrote the original uncharted Trilogy because she wasn't on board with trying to integrate social commentary or tokenism into ND's storytelling. Also an interview with Alan Tudyk here: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2015/10/alan-tudyk-i-left-uncharted-4-over-weird-changes-to-script/ gives the public a bit of an idea about the changes that were going on at that time.
This doesn't have anything to do with Covid-19 though so not exactly relevant lol
I've not heard any of that being said.
She didn't want uncharted to take a darker tone like there was in TLOU and they clashed over that and she was then forced out. There is most definitely social commentary in the first 3 uncharted games.
https://www.criticalhit.net/gaming/the-story-of-amy-hennig-being-forced-out-f-naughty-dog-was-nothing-but-forced-gossip/#:~:text=but%20%E2%80%9Cforced%20gossip%E2%80%9D-,The%20story%20of%20Amy%20Hennig%20being%20forced%20out%20of,was%20nothing%20but%20%E2%80%9Cforced%20gossip%E2%80%9D&text=Back%20then%2C%20IGN%20reported%20that,being%20responsible%20for%20her%20departure.
Mushroom zombies are okay as long as there's no lesbians.
@SecondWar I don't imagine 'a lot' of people would be concerned with whatever conspiracy theory that is, and I'm almost afraid to ask, but I'll bite. What is the correlation between featuring LGBT characters and killing male characters?
- +4
No spoilers guys.
- +1
What SJW?
- +1
@JWein The game has been out for months. Can't we discuss it freely now?
Also, I don't get what of in my first post could have been considered a spoiler.
@Second War
Yes and no.
Keep in mind, The Last of Us sold 4 million copies in its first year, and went on to sell another 4 million copies, not including the PS4 version. So, a lot of people who will eventually play the game haven't done so yet.
You can discuss the game as freely as you want, as long as you give adequate warning for anyone who does not wish to be spoiled. Simply put a visible warning early on in the post, leave some space after that so people have a chance to turn back before accidentally reading anything, and you're fine. For example...
*SPOILERS AHEAD FOR TWELVE ANGRY MEN.*
They vote to acquit. If you haven't seen Twelve Angry Men, which you should it's excellent, and didn't want to know the ending, then you didn't read this. Sure it's a 60 year old movie, but not everyone's seen it, so I'll take the extra 10 seconds to be courteous.
