Replica is an Interactive Novel, Launches This Fall for Switch - News

posted 17 hours ago

Publisher Playism and developer Somi announced the interactive novel game, Replica, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall. It first launched for PC via Steam in July 2016.

Here is an overview of the game:

“This country needs more than a building right now. It needs hope.” – Evey Hammond

Replica is an interactive novel game played through a cellphone and social media.

You are given a cellphone of an unknown owner. You must look for evidence of terrorism by hacking into the cellphone owner’s account, under governmental coercion. Then inspecting the cellphone usage history and social media activity records.

The insane experience of peeping into someone’s private life through a cellphone will transform you into the state’s greatest patriot.

Key Features:

12 endings.

Eight achievements.

