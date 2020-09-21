Bright Memory is an Xbox Series X and S Launch Title - News

Publisher Playism and developer FYQD-Studio announced the original Bright Memory will launch for the Xbox Series X and S as a launch title. The game is out now for PC via Steam.

This is not, Bright Memory: Infinite, which was announced for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the Xbox Series X and S trailer of Bright Memory below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bright Memory is a lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by one-man development studio FYQD using Unreal Engine. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. SRO (Supernatural Science Research Organization) agent Shelia’s adventure is about to begin.

This game depicts the maiden adventure of a woman named Shelia in the year 2020.

The 1000-year-old relic swords known as “Kanshou and Bakuya”, discovered through SRO research, have been found to comprise a unique multilayered structure, containing a mysterious substance in their cores. This substance, known as the “Soul of Jiu Xuan”, possesses the ability to reanimate the dead. In an attempt to take possession of the substance, the “SAI”—a massive terrorist organization controlling its own army—has used a cutting-edge piece of technology known as a “Quantum Transporter” to infiltrate the SRO research facility and steal top-secret and incredibly dangerous data. To make matters worse, while attempting to calibrate coordinates on the Quantum Transporter, Shelia mistakenly activates the device, immediately transporting everyone in the vicinity to the Floating Island – an airborne continent near the North Pole, undisturbed in its slumber for over 1000 years. It is soon discovered that the various beasts and corpses of those who once populated the island have been reanimated by the “Soul of Jiu Xuan”, and they’re coming for Shelia…

Key Features:

Rack up points and enhance your various skills to freely create your own original combinations.

Employing an FPS-style POV, discover and solve the various puzzles throughout each stage to advance.

A mesmerizingly beautiful world combining science fiction and Chinese culture and created using Unreal Engine 4.

Main Characters:

Shelia: Hannah Grace – The female main character. 21 years old. Her parents were in the military. After losing both parents in a sudden tragic accident at the age of six, she was raised by Professor Richard Carter, founder of the SRO. Having spent years undergoing various types of military training and shining among her peers in virtually every field, her near-superhuman abilities landed her a spot as a member of the ultra-elite “SRO Emergency Inspection Team”.

– The female main character. 21 years old. Her parents were in the military. After losing both parents in a sudden tragic accident at the age of six, she was raised by Professor Richard Carter, founder of the SRO. Having spent years undergoing various types of military training and shining among her peers in virtually every field, her near-superhuman abilities landed her a spot as a member of the ultra-elite “SRO Emergency Inspection Team”. Carter: Jack Merluzzi – Founder of the SAI. Male, 35 years old. Taking advantage of his influential status, he struck it rich by buying and selling vast numbers of ancient artifacts on the black market. After learning of the existence of the “Soul of Jiu Xuan”, he immediately infiltrated the SRO in an attempt to steal top-secret data.

