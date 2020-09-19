Sony Apologizes for PS5 Pre-order Issues - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday announced its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

Sony stated pre-orders would open up the following day, however, several retailers started opening up pre-orders on Wednesday, which led to many people who wanted a PS5 at launch to quickly try to get their pre-order on.

Sony via the official PlayStation Twitter account has issued an apology to fans saying the pre-orders could have been a lot smoother. They plan to release more PS5 consoles for pre-order over the next few days. and more consoles will be available through the end of the year.

"Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that," said Sony. "Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year."

