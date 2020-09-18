Cyberpunk 2077 PC Specs Revealed, Requires 70 GB of Storage - News

CD Projekt RED in the third Night City Wire presentation has revealed the PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 and released a new trailer of the game.

Check out the PC requirements below:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 or 10

Windows 7 or 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB available space

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

