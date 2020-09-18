Bandai Namco Acquires Reflector Entertainment - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has acquired Montreal-based developer Reflector Entertainment. The studio recently announced Unknown 9: Awakening.

"Designing and developing the content we shall publish and distribute is the cornerstone of our strategy," said Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe COO Arnaud Muller. "The creative vision and development capacity of Reflector Entertainment will boost Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe’s ability to craft breathtaking experiences over the years. We look forward to working with such a skilled team, and to welcome them to the Bandai Namco Entertainment family."

Reflector Entertainment founder Alexandre Amancio added, "The reach to worldwide audiences and the endless entertainment possibilities offered by the synergies with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe and the rest of the Group will provide a great long-term perspective for the team, here in Montreal."

Bandai Namco has a current strategy to develop 50 percent of its titles outside of Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

