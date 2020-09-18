Poison Control is an Action Shooter, Launches in Early 2021 for Switch and PS4 - News

NIS America announced the action shooter, Shoujo Jigoku no Doku Musume, will launch in the west as Poison Control in early 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creative minds that brought you Penny-Punching Princess and The Princess Guide comes a darkly humorous tale of redemption!

When a mysterious phenomenon causes spirits to become trapped within poisonous manifestations of their own personal despair, only the haughty Poisonette and her amnesiac Soul Mate can purify them. As they venture through the various Belles’ Hells, they will encounter fallen souls longing for escape, other Poison Maidens with their own agendas, and twisted creatures born from the Poison Mires who threaten to stop them! What dark truths will they uncover about the venomous world around them… as well as each other?

This shooter-meets-action title combines high-octane gameplay and a grim-yet-charming art style into one unforgettable adventure. Use Poisonette’s powers to purify areas of Poison Mires while blasting away enemies as her gunslinging Soul Mate. You can also customize your gameplay experience by choosing between a male or female Soul Mates, unlocking weapons and enhancements with each world you purify, and increasing certain stats of your Poisonette companion through choice-based dialogue.

Key Features:

A Poisonous Partnership – Swap between the poison-absorbing Poisonette and her gun-wielding Soul Mate, and combine firepower and zone control to destroy the creatures of the Poison Mires. Unlock new weapons such as poison bombs, diffusions, and even fire poisons by purifying areas, and enhance your Poisonette’s stats through your dialogue choices.

– Swap between the poison-absorbing Poisonette and her gun-wielding Soul Mate, and combine firepower and zone control to destroy the creatures of the Poison Mires. Unlock new weapons such as poison bombs, diffusions, and even fire poisons by purifying areas, and enhance your Poisonette’s stats through your dialogue choices. Enigmatic Encounters – Uncover the mysterious circumstances that set Poisonette and her Soul Mate on the poisonous path towards redemption. Along the way, encounter other Poisonettes, each with their own agenda, as well as fallen souls whose personal Belles’ Hells must be cleansed in order to be set free.

– Uncover the mysterious circumstances that set Poisonette and her Soul Mate on the poisonous path towards redemption. Along the way, encounter other Poisonettes, each with their own agenda, as well as fallen souls whose personal Belles’ Hells must be cleansed in order to be set free. Corrupt and Colorful – With an art style that’s as grim as it is charming, this twisted tale practically jumps off the screen! From vivid stages to vibrant gameplay effects, this adventure is as much a visual experience as it is visceral.

