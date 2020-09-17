Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Pre-Order Start Times Revealed - News

Microsoft has previously announced pre-orders for its next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, will open up on September 22. The company has now revealed the time pre-orders will open up and what retailers it will be available at.

"Next week, beginning September 22, you’ll be able to pre-order both Xbox Series X, our most powerful console ever made, and Xbox Series S, our smallest console ever delivering next-generation performance at a more affordable price," reads the Xbox Wire post.

"Xbox Series S and Series X will be available in 37 countries on November 10, and 41 countries by this holiday. You can secure your place in the next generation by pre-ordering Xbox Series X at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) or Xbox Series S at $299 (Estimated Retail Price), or for a low monthly price through Xbox All Access. Or grab both, if that’s your thing!"

Check out all the details below:

Beginning on September 22, you’ll be able to pre-order Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S online at the following retailers:

United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, and other participating retailers Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, you can pre-order online starting at 9AM CEST at Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers. Retailers and availability may differ by country.

For in-store pre-order availability please check with your preferred retailer.

re-order is also available via the Xbox All Access program. Xbox All Access is your all-inclusive pass to Xbox where you can get the next-gen Xbox console of your choice plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with over 100 high-quality games and soon an EA Play membership, from $24.99 a month for 24 months with no upfront cost. As with our standalone console purchasing, you’ll be able to pre-order Xbox All Access starting on September 22, aligned with regional start times at the following retailers:

United States (8AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart Australia (8AM AEST): Telstra

Telstra New Zealand (8AM NZST): Spark

Spark UK (8AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys

GAME and Smyths Toys Denmark (9AM CEST): Elgiganten

Elgiganten Finland (9AM CEST): Gigantti

Gigantti Norway (9AM CEST): Elkjøp

Elkjøp Sweden (9AM CEST): Elgiganten

Also, as a reminder for existing Xbox All Access members, you now have even more flexibility when it comes to your upgrade path to the next generation. This means you are now able to purchase Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with Xbox All Access at any time, including during the pre-order window, (US and UK-only, subject to availability) while still completing your minimum payment requirements for upgrade. Learn more about how to upgrade at xbox.com/xboxallaccess-upgrade.

We hope you’re as excited as we are to usher in the next generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We’ll be bringing you more details on both consoles, details on games and so much more as we get closer to launch on November 10.

