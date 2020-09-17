Xbox Series S Video Showcases Quick Resume - News

Microsoft has released a new video showcasing the Quick Resume feature running on the Xbox Series S.

"Quick Resume enables players to seamlessly switch between multiple titles from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens," reads the description of the video.

View it below:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

