Sniper Elite 4 Launches for Switch in 2020

Developer Rebellion announced Sniper Elite 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2020. The game first launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2017.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sniper Elite 4 is the most widely acclaimed entry in Rebellion’s sharpshooter series, which has sold more than 20 million units worldwide. It continues the series’ heritage of thrilling World War Two action, taking players to the lush Mediterranean landscapes of Italy, 1943 where the Resistance fights to defeat a terrifying new threat to the Allied fightback.

Sniper Elite 4 combines emergent stealth action with unrivaled sniping freedom in huge maps brimming with tactical possibilities. Switch owners can look forward to:

Genre-leading sniping defined by advanced, authentic ballistics.

An expansive campaign featuring massive maps and boundless strategy.

Trademark X-Ray kill cams, including melee and explosive takedowns.

Iconic WW2 weaponry; sniper rifles, pistols, SMGs, traps, grenades and more.

Upgrade and customize your skills and weaponry as you progress.

Tactical traversal mechanics; climb, hang, shimmy and leap across maps!

And much more.

On Nintendo Switch, Sniper Elite 4 offers exclusive new features including:

Motion aim with gyroscopic controls.

HD Rumble support: feel your heartbeat and bullet impacts.

Pro Controller support to take your precision up a level.

