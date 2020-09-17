Empire of Sin Launches December 1 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Romero Games announced the strategy game, Empire of Sin, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 1.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Empire of Sin is a new strategy game brought to you by Romero Games and Paradox Interactive that puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. Slip into the shoes of one of the fourteen real and historically inspired mob bosses such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair, or Goldie Garneau and assemble a rag-tag gang, build and manage your criminal empire, and defend your turf from rival gangs. It’s up to you to hustle, charm, and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there—break a leg!

Key Features:

Role-Play – Choose one of fourteen unique bosses based on fictional and real-world gangsters, then set out to build and manage your criminal empire in Chicago’s infamous Prohibition era.

– Choose one of fourteen unique bosses based on fictional and real-world gangsters, then set out to build and manage your criminal empire in Chicago’s infamous Prohibition era. Empire Management – Build your Empire of Sin and run Chicago’s underworld economy with business savvy, brutality or city-wide notoriety. Strategically manage your establishments such as speakeasies, supply chains, casinos and more.

– Build your Empire of Sin and run Chicago’s underworld economy with business savvy, brutality or city-wide notoriety. Strategically manage your establishments such as speakeasies, supply chains, casinos and more. Turn-Based Combat – Assemble your gang and slug it out in turn-based combat to defend and expand your territory – or send a message to opposing gangs.

