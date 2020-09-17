Katamari Damacy Reroll Launches for PS4 and Xbox One in the West on November 20 - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Bandai Namco announced Katamari Damacy Reroll will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 20 in North America and Europe.

"The Katamari Damacy series embodies pure joy and whimsy. The combination of its out-of-this-world story, colorful art style, cute characters, and delightful J-pop soundtrack, the game personifies light-hearted fun," said Bandai Namco Entertainment America associate brand manager Abelina Villegas. "2020 has been a trying year and we hope the arrival of Katamari Damacy Reroll on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will deliver smiles and laughter to households around the globe."

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring truly unique gameplay that’s easy to pick-up and play and backed by a whimsical soundtrack, Katamari Damacy Reroll will transport players to a magical world of delight and fun where anything and everything can be rolled up into a Katamari ball.

The King of All Cosmos has knocked out all the stars in the sky after a particularly rambunctious night of fun. Realizing his mistake, The King has tasked his young son, The Prince, to go to Earth and roll up as many things as possible to recreate the missing celestial bodies. Paper clips, books, cars, buildings, mountains, and continents, nothing is too big or too small for The Prince and his adhesive Katamari ball. For players looking to challenge their friends to a “roll-off,” Katamari Damacy Reroll will feature a head-to-head local multiplayer mode where the player who rolls up the biggest Katamari ball wins praise from the King of the Cosmos.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles