PS5 Price Was Decided 'Quite Early This Year,' According to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - News

/ 719 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with The Washington Post said Sony decided the price of the two PlayStation 5 consoles "quite early this year" and always intended to sell the PlayStation 5 starting at the same price of the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 launched in 2013 for $399, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at $399 and the PlayStation 5 standard edition is priced at $499.

Ryan added Sony will have more PlayStation 5 consoles ready for sale than they had for the PlayStation 4 at launch. The PlayStation 4 sold about 2.1 million units worldwide in its first week after launch. This is after it sold one million units day one.

"For quite some time, in the early part of covid, that picture was far from clear," Ryan said. "Just as the supply things was unclear, would there be any market? Would anyone be allowed to go outside? Would any shops be open? This has been a year like no other. But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles