PS5 Price Was Decided 'Quite Early This Year,' According to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 719 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with The Washington Post said Sony decided the price of the two PlayStation 5 consoles "quite early this year" and always intended to sell the PlayStation 5 starting at the same price of the PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 4 launched in 2013 for $399, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at $399 and the PlayStation 5 standard edition is priced at $499.
Ryan added Sony will have more PlayStation 5 consoles ready for sale than they had for the PlayStation 4 at launch. The PlayStation 4 sold about 2.1 million units worldwide in its first week after launch. This is after it sold one million units day one.
"For quite some time, in the early part of covid, that picture was far from clear," Ryan said. "Just as the supply things was unclear, would there be any market? Would anyone be allowed to go outside? Would any shops be open? This has been a year like no other. But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one."
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
Was at the same meeting where they decided not to do cross gen exclusives.
F__k me man! I already missed the opprotunity to pre order Sony PS5 as they sold out everywhere! Even Best Buy online crashed and can't add the Sony PS5 to my cart! Sold out everywhere >:/ !! Ebay it is then for me, and I really wanted to avoid those scalpers.... Ughhh
Sony will have more PlayStation 5 consoles ready for sale than they had for the PS4. I call BS on that one, here in Australia every retail and amazon sold out within an hour!!! ....unless lots of xbots migrated to PS5? Hence it sold out quickly! If that so, then that a blessing to the video gaming industry! :) Apparently it sold out every other countries as well, hope Sony didn't have low stocks and that it has the biggest launch in history! :):):)