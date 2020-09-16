Horizon Forbidden West, Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy A Big Adventure Adds PS4 Versions - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced three PlayStation 4 titles - Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy A Big Adventure - will also be getting released on the PlayStation 4.

"We know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives," said Sony via the PlayStation Blog. "Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4.

"While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19. It will be priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 in the US, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.9 9/ ¥39,980 / €399.99.

