Horizon Forbidden West, Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy A Big Adventure Adds PS4 Versions - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,037 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced three PlayStation 4 titles - Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy A Big Adventure - will also be getting released on the PlayStation 4.
"We know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives," said Sony via the PlayStation Blog. "Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4.
"While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive."
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19. It will be priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 in the US, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.9 9/ ¥39,980 / €399.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
27 Comments
Unexpected and boneheaded in my opinion. Way to undercut the message that you need to upgrade to a PS5.
- +17
Sony & MS both making very compelling cases for NOT buying their new consoles anytime soon.
- +10
Oh that's delicious. MS was attacked for making cross gen games, but Sony was doing it as well? I guess now more people will agree its fine if the next gen version is the lead.
I think most people will agree its fine when they see Spiderman and Horizon and are wowed by the visuals. Moreover Microsoft caught heat for saying that they were going to enforce cross gen for the next 2 years. Sony is not doing that. It has PS5 only games at launch and other already announced for next year including Ratchet and GOW2
- -3
Ponies don't see nothing wrong but was critical of MS to tell the truth sony should have just made an economy ps5 like the series s so they could bring the price to 299 also
- 0
Reactions that I've seen is that people don't like this.
Pretty sure demon's souls and ratchet won't have PS4 versions. But we'll find out about gran turismo 7 and God of war.
Sucks that horizon gets a PS4 version cause it *will* be held back because of it.
- 0
"IT CAN'T BE DONE ON PS4" they said
Before anyone comes at me, I know that will be cutbacks, just not as huge as some people pretend it will be
- 0
This is going from hyped as fucked to being angry, this is not the worst part, they want US to fucking pay 80 euros for a game in europe.
So this is a little unexpected. So its basically just Demon Souls as the real game to get. I can cop the rest just on my PS4..
Sounds like Demon Souls will come to PS4 later down the line maybe Xbox to.
- 0
Unreal.... I gotta wait for Digital Foundry's benchmark before i go get a PS5 digital edition. Holding out on this one.
Wasn't the X1X and what not holding games back? Oh wait, Sony joined the party. Both a complete waste of money, what a crap direction gaming is going.
Damn... Sony was quiet for months, happily letting MS get ripped up by media and fans for being open about their crossgen strategy. Sony even went and stoked the flames with their "We believe in generations. It is time to give our fans things only possible on PS5". And then quietly announce this on their blog lol
I dont like this at all tbh, I dont want potential games to get held back by last gen. Even if they don't that development time or resources to optimize the game for PS4 could be used towards something else like new PS5 games that are much more capable of giving you a better experience that the PS4 can't offer. I would've legitimately considered getting a PS5 at launch but they're now giving you no reason to get one unless you want faster load times or better performance on PS5. I'm sure the PS5 will do extremely well at launch regardless since more casual gamers probably don't care much about exclusives like that and just want to newest console to play the best looking multiplats. However, I would much rather have Sony completely focus on PS5.
Sony has stated these versions will recieve huge PS5 upgrades. Although I'd prefer if resources wouldn't go out to Sony PS4 and solely focused on Sony PS5... But options aren't never a bad thing for late adopters :)
Sweet, definitely getting Spiderman for the PS4. Probably Horizon as well.
I wonder if the same thing will happen to the new Ratchet and Clank game.
I am guessing they would have announced it already since it is a launch window title. While Horizon probably won't launch until holiday 2021
- +1
I think probably not since the PS5's SSD is utilized in that game.
- +2
As I was going to state as well, Insomniac has gone on record to state Ratchet and Clank will be fully utilizing the Sony PS5's SSD. This won't be possible on Sony PS4.
- 0
So, Now Horizon 2 won't utilize ps5 SSD tech?
- 0
R&C could run on a PS4 as Horizon 2 can as well. No Idea how anyone still believes to see something in R&C not possible on PS4 except for fast transitions between dimensions. There is obviously a way to release it on PS4 If you want to.
- -3
@golfgr170 it will utilize it, it just won't be designed around it fully. Which is what's exciting about fast SSD's. Will have to wait for the next one I guess.
- 0