Aleste Collection Announced for Switch and PS4

M2 has announced Aleste Collection for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on December 24 for 6,800 yen at retail and 4,500 yen digitally. There is no word yet on a release in the west.

More information on the game will be released during the Sega Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online event on September 26.

View a trailer of the game below:

Aleste Collection includes the following titles:

Aleste (1988, Sega Mark III)

(1988, Sega Mark III) GG Aleste (1991, Game Gear)

(1991, Game Gear) GG Aleste II (1993, Game Gear)

(1993, Game Gear) Power Strike II (1993, Sega Master System)

