Crysis Remastered Gets 8K Tech Trailer

posted 44 minutes ago

Crytek has released a new trailer for Crysis Remastered that is in 8K resolution. It showcases the higher quality textures, Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth of field, new light settings, motion blur, Ray tracing, and more.

View the trailer below:

Crysis Remastered is available now for the Nintendo Switch, and will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 18.

