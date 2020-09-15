Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dont Dry Out Now for Xbox One - News

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Crazybunch Studios have released Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry for Xbox One via the Microsoft Store. It is currently available for a 25 percent discount of $29.99 for its launch.

The game first launched for PC and Mac via Steam and GOG in November 2018, followed by the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in June 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hey ladies, I’m back in business! My new adventure, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, takes me—whatever the route or twist of fate—from the end of the ’80s directly into the 21st century and wow, how the world has changed! I’m all set to date my way across the modern world!

Key Features:

Leisure Suit Larry is coming in the 21st century—and no, that’s not a typo.

Explore a lovingly designed, non-linear game world set in modern times with over 30 hand-drawn locales.

Use “Timber,” the in-game app, along with an innovative dating mechanism to date women, consequently improve your score at Timber, and ultimately clear the way to get to Faith, the woman of your dreams.

Solve true-blue puzzles and interact with over 30 hand-drawn characters.

Now with the Happy Ending Epilogue included.

