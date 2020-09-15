Biped Launches September 18 for Xbox One - News

META Publishing and developer NExT Studios announced the cooperative action-adventure game, Biped, will launch for the Xbox One via the Microsoft Store on September 18. The game first launched for PC via Steam and GOG on March 27, the PlayStation 4 on April 8, and the Nintendo Switch on July 21.

Biped is a cooperative action adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between two players. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey.

You control the robot’s two legs using two sticks. This allows you to perform various moves—from simple walking and sliding to more advanced actions, like operating machinery or cutting wood.

Enjoy the adventure solo or grab a friend or a family member and have a blast together in co-op mode. Communicate and coordinate to conquer challenges together and find out how good a pair you truly are.

Your adventure will take you to many beautiful and mysterious location on the planet. Explore secrets in forests, valleys, waterfalls and icy mountains and find your way through the puzzling paths that lead to the planetary beacons.

Collect treasures and buy a goofy hats! Dress up your biped the way you like. Better yet, match your partner’s look and become the most dazzling adventurers in this epic quest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

